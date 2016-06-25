Courtois expects to leave Chelsea in future

Chelsea number one Thibaut Courtois has ruled out a career-long stay at Stamford Bridge, but admitted he is unsure on his preferred destination.

Courtois, 24, signed for the London club in 2011, before spending three seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid.

The goalkeeper is still relatively young for his position but boasts incredible experience having won La Liga and Premier League titles as well as making a Champions League final and, while he is central to Chelsea's long-term plans, it would seem the Belgium international does not hold his club in the same stead.

Courtois has already said he is committed to Chelsea for next season, after being linked to Paris Saint-Germain, but when asked if he was going to spend the rest of his career at the club, Courtois told Sporza: "It's hard to say. I don't think I will end my career here.

"I didn't have [a favourite club growing up].

"In Spain I watched a lot of Madrid and Barca.

"In Germany I watched Bayern and Dortmund, in England, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea, and in Italy Juventus and Milan.

"There wasn't one favourite but I always wanted to play at those clubs.

"I don't necessarily have a desire to play there, I'm already at a beautiful club, Chelsea which I always admired.

"But we will see."