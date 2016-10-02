Courtois happy with Chelsea for now

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois insists he is happy at Stamford Bridge, despite reiterating his intention to one day return to Spain.

The Belgium international won LaLiga with Atletico Madrid in 2014 and has been linked with a switch to their city rivals Real Madrid this season.

Having previously admitted an interest in moving back to Spain, Courtois was keen to clarify that he remains committed to Chelsea and may not leave until after his retirement.

"I understand the commotion with the Chelsea fans," he said in quotes reported by the Mirror.

"But I just meant that I want to return to Spain one day, but it can also be after my career.

"I'm happy to be at Chelsea. For how long, we will see. But now I want to win prizes with this club."

Courtois joined Chelsea from Genk in 2011, but did not make his debut for the club until three years later due to an extended loan spell with Atletico.