Courtois rejects talk of Madrid switch

Thibaut Courtois has rejected suggestions he could quit Chelsea in favour of a move to Atletico or Real Madrid, insisting he is happy at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium international impressed during three seasons on loan in LaLiga with Atleti earlier in his career – winning the league title, Copa del Rey and Europa League.

He returned to Chelsea in 2014 and quickly established himself as first-choice goalkeeper, ousting long-term number one Petr Cech in the process.

Courtois is widely regarded as one of the best young goalkeepers in world football and has been linked with both Madrid clubs, but he says his immediate future remains in the Premier League.

"I'm happy at Chelsea," he said in an interview with The Partidazo COPE. "There is no reason not to be happy at Chelsea.

"I never talked about a possible [Atletico] return. They are rumours coming out of nothing.

"I never had anything with Real Madrid [either]. I have not seen anything published, but never had any contact with Real Madrid.

"No one knows what may happen in the future, but now I'm fine."