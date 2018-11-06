Coutinho and Insigne aiming to maintain hot streaks - Champions League in Opta numbers

Barcelona and Napoli will be hoping Philippe Coutinho and Lorenzo Insigne can maintain their fine form when the Champions League returns on Tuesday.

Coutinho has been scoring and setting up goals for fun in European club football's premier competition and will hope to prove decisive against Inter, while Insigne is aiming to score in a fifth straight home game against Paris Saint-Germain.

Borussia Dortmund travel to Atletico Madrid fresh from their 4-0 humbling of Diego Simeone's side two weeks ago, while free-scoring Liverpool travel to Red Star Belgrade.

Here, with the help of Opta data, we take a look at some of the key numbers ahead of Tuesday's Champions League fixtures.

Monaco v Club Brugge

11 - Since beating Borussia Dortmund in both legs of the Champions League quarter-finals in 2016-17, Monaco have gone 11 games without a win in the competition (D3 L8).

1 - Club Brugge's Wesley netted his first goal in the Champions League last time out (vs Monaco), and could become the first player to score in consecutive games for the club in the competition since Bosko Balaban in November 2005.

Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund

5 - Atletico have not kept a clean sheet in any of their five games against Dortmund in European competition, with half of their total goals conceded against them (eight) coming in the last meeting.

7 - Excluding own goals, Dortmund have had more different goalscorers than any other team in the Champions League this season (seven).

Inter v Barcelona

11 - Only Edin Dzeko (14) has had more shots from inside the box than Inter striker Mauro Icardi (11) in the Champions League this season.

10 - Barca midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last seven appearances in the Champions League (six goals and four assists).

Tottenham v PSV

11 - Spurs striker Harry Kane has the best goals per game ratio of any player in Champions League history to play at least 10 matches in the competition (0.85 – 11 goals in 13 matches).

69 - Only Red Star Belgrade (75) have faced more shots in this season's Champions League than PSV (69), with the Eredivisie side facing at least 20 in each of their three matches.

Red Star Belgrade v Liverpool

5 - Red Star are winless in their last five games in European competition (D3 L2), losing the last two in a row while conceding a combined 10 goals (6-1 vs PSG and 4-0 vs Liverpool).

48 - Liverpool have scored 48 goals in the Champions League since the start of last season (16 games), the most of any team in the competition.

Napoli v Paris Saint-Germain

4 - Lorenzo Insigne has scored in each of his last four home games for Napoli in the Champions League; the longest streak of any player for the club in competition history.

8 - Eight of PSG striker Kylian Mbappe's 12 goals in the Champions League have been scored away from home (66 per cent).

Porto v Lokomotiv Moscow

26 - All but one of Porto's last 27 Champions League goals have been scored from inside the box, including all five this season.

8 - Lokomotiv are winless in eight away Champions League matches (D2 L6) since a 2-1 win at Galatasaray in October 2002.

Schalke v Galatasaray

4 - Schalke are unbeaten in their last four games in the Champions League (W2 D2); their longest run in the competition since February 2013, when they went seven without defeat in a streak that included a 1-1 draw with Galatasaray.

24 - Galatasaray have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 24 away games in the Champions League, last keeping a clean sheet on the road in the competition in September 2002 (2-0 vs Lokomotiv Moscow).