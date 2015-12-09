Coutinho back in training for Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho could be in line to make his comeback from injury after training with the rest of the Liverpool squad ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash against Sion.

The Brazil international has missed the last four outings due to a hamstring problem, his last appearance coming as he starred in a 4-1 Premier League demolition of Manchester City.

Coutinho has since missed league meetings with Swansea City and Newcastle United, as well as a Europa League clash against Bordeaux and the League Cup hammering of Southampton.

The attacker trained with the rest of the squad at Melwood on Wednesday, before travelling with the team to Switzerland.

With Liverpool's progress to the last 32 of the Europa League already assured, it is unclear whether Jurgen Klopp will ease Coutinho back into action at Sion, with a home league game against West Brom to come on Sunday.