Coutinho Brazil omission 'incredible' - Rodgers

Dunga's decision to omit Philippe Coutinho from the lastest Brazil squad is "incredible", according to Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Anfield attacker was left out when, on Thursday, the squad was revealed for next month's friendlies against Costa Rica and the United States.

"Everything that I'd seen last season and the changes in the squad [indicated] that he was going to be one of the flagship players for the new dawn of Brazilian football," said Rodgers.

"A young player who made the team of the season in the most competitive league in the world. How he cannot be in the squad is incredible really.

"I spoke to him at length on it. Of course he's disappointed, but straight away his focus is on Liverpool. That was his thought.

"He's a really humble boy and he's a really proud man for his country. I'm sure he'll pick up the form here he's shown over the last 18 months and I'm sure it won't be too long before he's back in it."

Coutinho scored the winner as Liverpool opened their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 triumph at Stoke City last weekend and Rodgers believes the 23-year-old can continue to improve.

"It's just consistency now and we've started to see that in his game," he added. "He's the type of player that his numbers will be important. It's about creating goals and scoring goals.

"That's the level he wants to get to and the level he's working hard to obtain.

"Like you see last week, he's a player that's got that magic that can win you a game of football out of nothing, and you've seen that over time how he's adapted to life at this level.

"For me he's only going to get better and better and that's something that he's starting to really show."