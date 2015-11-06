Coutinho is one of the top five attackers - Pardew

Philippe Coutinho is one of the Premier League's top five attacking players, according to Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew.

The Liverpool star will be in action at Anfield when his side host Palace in the Premier League on Sunday looking to make it four straight victories.

Pardew has hailed the quality of the Brazilian playmaker, who he feels is one of many world-class players new manager Jurgen Klopp as at his disposal.

"Coutinho is probably their best player at the moment in terms of the level he is at," he said of the 23-year-old.

"And I don't think anyone in the Premier League would disagree that he has been in the top five players offensively this year, so he is somebody we need to take care of.

"Whenever you go to Liverpool they have got world-class players and you are going to have to look after them and make sure that you defend very, very well.

"Kevin Keegan, John Toshack, Kenny Dalglish – they have always had these players."

Palace have slipped down to 10th in the table after picking up only one point from their last three league matches.