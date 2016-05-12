Coutinho sweeps Liverpool season awards

Philippe Coutinho dominated the Liverpool Players' Awards for the second year running, taking home four accolades including the Player of the Season on Thursday.

Along with the top honour the 23-year-old was also voted Players' Player of the Season by his Liverpool team-mates for a second successive season.

"This means a lot to me, because it comes from my team-mates," Coutinho said. "It's been a good season for all of us."

Coutinho's chip against Manchester United in the second-leg of their Europa League tie in March was voted Goal of the Season, while his goal and assist in a 4-1 win over Manchester City in November saw him awarded with the Performance of the Season.

The Brazilian is Liverpool's joint top scorer this season with 12 goals alongside England international Daniel Sturridge.

Germany international Emre Can was voted the Young Player of the Season, while Australia international Brad Smith was awarded the Academy Players' Player of the Season.