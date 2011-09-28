Coyle confident of luring more starlets on loan

The former Burnley boss has brought Arsenal starlet Jack Wilshere and Chelsea forward Daniel Sturridge to the Reebok Stadium in the past two seasons, offering them regular Premier League experience that they were not ready for with their parent clubs.

Wilshere made 14 league outings for Bolton from January-May 2010 before going on to become an integral part of the Gunners' first team last term, as well as proving a key member of England boss Fabio Capello's plans.

While Sturridge scored an impressive eight goals in 12 league appearances on loan with Wanderers last season, convincing new Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas to keep him at Stamford Bridge in 2011/12.

Coyle hopes to replicate that success this campaign after taking Gael Kakuta on loan from Chelsea, as well as Manchester City defender Dedryk Boyata, and hopes that other high-profile clubs will have taken notice and be willing to send their talented youngsters to the North West.

"There’s no shame in any of these players not making the starting XI at such a young age, but if we feel that they are capable of playing in our team, then I would do everything I can to bring them to the club," he told Yahoo!

"We like to utilise the loan market. There are very gifted players. Jack Wilshere and Daniel [Sturridge] have come on at such a speed now that Jack’s probably an integral part of the England team, let alone the Arsenal team, and Daniel Sturridge for me will go on to be a world-class striker.

"So if we can play any small part in their development then great. I always feel when you get that quality of player coming to your club, it’s a win, win, win situation. It’s certainly a win for us at Bolton Wanderers because he’s a gifted young player who has a real desire to improve.

"The parent club, whether it be Arsenal, Chelsea or whoever, then get the benefit of them coming back a better player. The player really evolves and takes confidence from it."

Bolton finished as high as sixth in the top flight in 2004/05, reaching the last 32 of the UEFA Cup before going a stage further in 2007/08, eliminating Atletico Madrid along the way.

But Coyle concedes that, with the emergence of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur as challengers to the traditional 'Big Four' of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, achieving similar success is now harder than ever.

"It’s always an ambition for any of the clubs, but I think if we all concede and look at the Barclays Premier League, we could probably name the six clubs that fill the top six slots barring a real loss of form for those clubs or injuries or things that can happen in football," he said.

"I don’t think there’s any reason why any club, whether it be Bolton or any other in the Premier League, shouldn’t aim in getting as high up in the table as they can. Everton have done it before. David Moyes, a friend of mine, did an unbelievable job, so it can be achieved, but I think you need a lot of factors coming together.

"I think you need to stay injury and suspension-free with your key players and you have that run of form that we all need in this league. We believe we can do that."

