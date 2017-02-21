Coyle leaves struggling Blackburn

Blackburn Rovers have announced the departure of manager Owen Coyle by mutual agreement, with the club languishing in the Championship relegation zone.

Coyle took over as Blackburn boss at the start of the campaign, after leaving Houston Dynamo, but it has been a season of struggle at Ewood Park.

With fans protesting against the club's owners, the three-time English champions have won just seven times in the league and sit three points from safety.

Coyle's final match in charge came against Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday, with the Premier League side fighting back from a goal down to win 2-1.

In a statement, Blackburn promised that the search for a new manager would begin immediately, while confirming assistant manager Sandy Stewart, first team coach John Henry and goalkeeping coach Phil Hughes have also left the club.

Rovers travel to fellow strugglers Burton Albion in their next fixture on Friday, having not won away from home in the league since November 26 – a run of six matches.