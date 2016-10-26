Crafty Suarez is world's best striker - Godin

Barcelona star Luis Suarez has been branded the world's "best striker" by compatriot and Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin.

Suarez was recently presented with the European Golden Shoe after his 40-goal haul last season set him apart from everyone else in Europe, giving him individual recognition.

Godin is a player who knows him very well, having come up against him on numerous occasions in LaLiga, while also lining up alongside him at international level for Uruguay.

And he is under no illusion as to how good the former Liverpool star is.

"He's the best number 9 in the world, the best striker," Godin told ESPN. "It is very difficult to mark him, since we always come up against each other.

"He is very crafty, has great movement in the area and is an extremely complicated attacker to defend against."