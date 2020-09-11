Craig Bryson departs Aberdeen ahead of Kilmarnock clash

Aberdeen will be without Craig Bryson for Saturday’s clash with Kilmarnock after the veteran midfielder had his contract cancelled by mutual consent.

Boss Derek McInnes is still without defender Michael Devlin (hamstring) and strikers Sam Cosgrove and Ryan Edmundson but the good news is both frontmen will be back well ahead of schedule.

Cosgrove has been told he does not need surgery on a knee injury picked up in pre-season and could be back within a month, while on-loan Leeds youngster Edmundson is hoping make his return from an ankle problem in the next fortnight.

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer expects Stuart Findlay to be fit for the game at Pittodrie.

The Scotland defender went off early after injuring his groin during Killie’s 4-0 romp against Dundee United but Dyer hopes he will be ready to face the Dons.

Midfielder Alan Power (hamstring) and goalkeeper Jake Eastwood (thigh) remain out but defender Ross Millen is available after completing a two-game suspension following his St Johnstone red card.