Craig Levein not expecting Aberdeen to be weakened by their European efforts

Hearts manager Craig Levein has dismissed any notion that Aberdeen will be vulnerable after their European exploits.

The Dons beat Georgian side Chikhura Sachkhere 5-0 at Pittodrie on Thursday to reach the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes admitted he had to make some team and substitute selections with Sunday’s Ladbrokes Premiership opener against Hearts in mind to make sure the exertions did not affect his side too much.

But McInnes has had plenty of experience of managing the different competitions at this stage of the season after leading Aberdeen into Europe on six consecutive occasions.

Levein said: “Once you’ve done it as many times as Aberdeen have recently then you’ll know what you’re facing and what to expect.

“Derek will know whether he needs to change some players to freshen things up because he’s been very successful in that regard.

“I don’t expect Aberdeen to be in any way weakened by their European exploits.”