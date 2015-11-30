'Crazy' Munich could convince Guardiola to stay

Pep Guardiola admits the appeal of living in Germany could yet convince him to stay at Bayern Munich.

The former Barcelona coach's future remains the subject of increasing speculation, with reports last week suggesting he has reached an agreement in principle to take over at Manchester City next season.

Guardiola has also been linked with Manchester United and even a return to La Liga with Real Madrid should he decline to extend his current deal with Bayern, which expires at the end of the campaign.

The 44-year-old says he and his family are very happy in Munich however, which could play a significant part in any decision on his future.

"The town is crazy. I love it. I am very satisfied, my family too," he was quoted as saying by Bild at a fan club event.

When asked if he could extend his stay as a result, he added: "Yes, it would be a big reason.

"We will speak after the Hannover clash [on December 12] and come to the right decision for me and the club."