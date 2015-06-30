Crespo handed Modena role

Former Argentina striker Hernan Crespo has taken his first major coaching role with Serie B side Modena.

Crespo, who turns 40 on Sunday, retired in 2012 and was employed as youth team coach at beleaguered Parma last season.

After leaving his role with the cash-strapped club where he excelled in his playing days, Crespo has now been given the opportunity to coach at senior level in the second tier of Italian football.

Crespo has signed a one-year contract with the option of a further two years with a club which won a relegation play-off against Virtus Entella earlier this month.

Mauro Melotti and Simone Pavan had taken charge of the first team following the sacking of Walter Novellino in February.