Cresswell: Payet won't leave West Ham

Aaron Cresswell doubts West Ham team-mate Dimitri Payet will leave in the off-season with the club flying high ahead of their move to the Olympic Stadium.

Payet has taken the Premier League by storm since arriving from Marseille in 2015, scoring nine goals and tallying 12 assists to help West Ham up to sixth position.

The France international was rewarded with a bumper new deal in February, having only been seven months into a five-year contract, and West Ham full-back Cresswell cannot find a reason why the 28-year-old would depart London.

"If you ask Dimi I am sure he would say he has only been here one season and I don't think he will leave," Cresswell told Daily Mail.

"There is no reason to. He loves it here, the fans love him and it is perfect and we are doing well and moving to a new stadium. I know he loves it here and will stay.

"It is the same for any player – when you do well there will always be someone looking in and thinking, 'Do they fit at my club?'

"Dimi has been fantastic for us. It sometimes takes a couple of seasons for a foreign player to adapt and learn the language and culture but look at what he and the others have done this season."