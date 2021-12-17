Cristian Montano sidelined for up to three weeks as Livingston host Ross County
By PA Staff published
Cristian Montano faces two or three weeks out with a hamstring injury as Livingston prepare to host Ross County in the cinch Premiership.
Livi defender Tom Parkes remains out with a knee injury.
Keaghan Jacobs is back running, while long-term absentees Adam Lewis and Daniel Barden remain sidelined.
Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti is still out with a hamstring injury and will miss the trip.
Harry Paton came off in the midweek defeat to Celtic in Dingwall with a knock but will be fit.
Staggies boss Malky Mackay has a few players with bumps and bruises but nothing serious.
