Cristian Romero ready to return for Tottenham

Cristian Romero is set to return for Tottenham’s home fixture with Fulham in the Premier League.

The Argentina defender has missed the club’s last three matches with an adductor issue but is back in training and fit again.

Rodrigo Bentancur missed the midweek draw at West Ham due to concussion protocols but will return. Fellow midfielders Bryan Gil and Lucas Moura remain sidelined with minor muscle injuries.

Fulham can add deadline-day captures Carlos Vinicius, Dan James, Layvin Kurzawa and Willian to their squad.



Defender Shane Duffy returns after sitting out against parent club Brighton.

Manor Solomon and Harry Wilson (both knee) are still ruled out.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Forster, Austin, Doherty, Emerson, Spence, Dier, Sanchez, Romero, Tanganga, Lenglet, Davies, Perisic, Sessegnon, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Skipp, Sarr, White, Kulusevski, Son, Kane, Richarlison.

Fulham provisional squad: Leno, Tete, Ream, Diop, Tosin, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Decordova-Reid, Kebano, Pereira, Mitrovic, Rodak, Hector, Onomah, Cairney, Willian, Muniz, James, Kurzawa, Mbabu, Chalobah, Francois, Vinicius.