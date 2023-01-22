Cristiano Ronaldo ends with win but no goals on Al-Nassr debut in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr to victory on his debut for Al-Nassr, but will have to wait a little longer for his first goal
Cristiano Ronaldo helped new club Al-Nassr to victory on his competitive debut in the Saudi Pro League, but the Portuguese will have to wait a little longer for his first official goal.
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid attacker was on target twice last week for a combined Riyadh All Stars XI against Paris Saint-Germain in a friendly match and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was lively in his first game for Al-Nassr on Sunday.
Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes against Al-Ettifaq, but the only goal of the game was netted by Brazilian Anderson Talisca.
Talisca, who previously played for Benfica and Besiktas among others, netted following a cross from Abdulmajeed Al Sulaiheem after the ball had gone over Ronaldo's head.
The Portuguese almost set up a team-mate for a chance later in the game, but the subsequent shot was off target.
The win sees Al-Nassr go top of the Saudi Pro League by a point from Al-Hilal.
Al-Nassr also have a game in hand over their Riyadh rivals and are in action next away to Al-Fateh on February 3rd.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
