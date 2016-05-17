Cristiano Ronaldo headlines Portugal squad for Euro 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo will once again bid for an elusive major honour at international level as the Real Madrid superstar headlines Portugal's squad for Euro 2016.

Renato Sanches is included after the highly rated 18-year-old midfielder completed his move from Benfica to Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Sanches made his international debut in March's 1-0 friendly defeat to Bulgaria and he starred in a title-winning campaign domestically for Benfica, with the Portuguese champions losing only once in the 24 games played by the youngster.

Ricardo Carvalho, Pepe and Jose Fonte give Santos' defence an experienced feel, while Sporting Lisbon's William Carvalho and Valencia's Andre Gomes are youthful midfield options alongside Sanches in the absence of injured Zenit captain Danny.

There is no place for Atletico Madrid's Tiago, despite the veteran midfielder returning from a broken leg in his club's 2-0 Liga over Celta Vigo on the final day of the Liga season last weekend.

Ronaldo is joined in attack by former Manchester United team-mate Nani, as well as Ricardo Quaresma and Eder.

Portugal meet Iceland, Austria and Hungary in Group F, starting the tournament against the former on June 14.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Eduardo (Dinamo Zagreb), Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Rui Patricio (Sporting CP)

Defenders: Bruno Alves (Fenerbahce), Ricardo Carvalho (Monaco), Eliseu (Benfica), Jose Fonte (Southampton), Raphael Guerreiro (Lorient), Pepe (Real Madrid), Cedric Soares (Southampton), Vieirinha (Wolfsburg)

Midfielders: Adrien (Sporting CP) William Carvalho (Sporting CP), Danilo (Porto), Adrian Gomez (Valencia) Joao Mario (Sporting CP), Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Renato Sanches (Bayern Munich), Rafa Silva (Braga)

Forwards: Eder (Swansea City), Nani (Fenerbahce) Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas) Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).