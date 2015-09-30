Criticism no problem for under-fire Felipe Anderson

Under-fire Lazio winger Felipe Anderson insists he has been unaffected by recent criticism of his form.

After emerging as a standout performer for the Serie A club last season, scoring 10 goals and adding a further seven assists, the Brazil international has struggled to match those feats this term, failing to complete a full 90 minutes and scoring only one goal thus far.

The 22-year-old, however, claims he has been untroubled by the criticism directed towards him from sections of both the media and the club's fan base.

"It's normal in football, when everyone expects a lot from you, they criticise a lot," he said. "Of course, we're at the beginning and no-one is happy.

"That's football, if you do well you're the best, the next day you're not.

"I've never felt that I'm the best, I worked well with the team, and everyone got goals. I'm an important player who can make a difference, but I never thought like that."

And the man who was strongly linked with a £22million summer move to Manchester United went on to stress his intention to work his way back to top form.

"I am like everyone else in side, though, I have to work and run for the team," he said. "I think opponents know me better this season which makes things for me more difficult.

"I know I have to do better, I have to work in order to improve."

Felipe Anderson is expected to feature for Lazio when they take on Saint-Etienne in the Europa League on Thursday.