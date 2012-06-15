Croatia fined by UEFA for Ireland incidents

"The sanction has been imposed for the setting-off and throwing of fireworks and missiles, and a pitch invasion by a supporter," European football's governing body said in a statement.

Croatian fans celebrated their second goal during the 3-1 victory in Poznan by letting off firecrackers and flares.

A supporter dressed in his country's national team shirt also appeared to come out of the stands and gave Croatia coach Slaven Bilic a kiss on the lips in front of the team bench.