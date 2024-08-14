The best Croatian players ever

The legendary Davor Suker is Croatia's all-time leading goalscorer (Image credit: Alamy)

A nation with a population roughly half that of London, Croatia has perennially punched above its weight in the world of football.

Just six years after declaring independence from Yugoslavia, they put their iconic checkerboard shirts firmly on the map by finishing third on their World Cup debut in 1998; 20 years later, they went even further by reaching the final.

It rather goes without saying, then, that this small Balkan country has produced its fair share of top talent – and we're going to guide you through the very best of it...