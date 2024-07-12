REVEALED: Euro 2024's most disappointing XI

By
published

They came, they saw, they under-performed. Sam Tighe runs through the big names who were a big let-down in Germany

Cristiano Ronaldo, Josko Gvardiol, Jorginho, Harry Kane
Cristiano Ronaldo, Josko Gvardiol, Jorginho, Harry Kane (Image credit: Future)

The big stage is for the big players. That’s what we’re told. But sometimes even the biggest stars can shrink under the spotlight, and Euro 2024 has been particularly notorious for some of the biggest names in the sport failing to do the business.

As such, I've built an XI of the most disappointing players at the tournament, picking the major culprits from each position to anoint with this rather… awkward honour. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sam Tighe
Sam Tighe

Sam Tighe is a freelance contributor at FourFourTwo. He watches a frankly obscene amount of football, then talks about it non-stop to whoever will listen. He's been lucky enough to visit some of Europe's most storied stadia – San Siro, the Westfalenstadion, the Parc des Princes and the Dragão have all been ticked off – and has interviewed some of the game's biggest stars, including Marcus Rashford, Bernardo Silva, João Félix, Memphis Depay and Virgil van Dijk. He also writes for ESPN and WhoScored?, while you might well see him on Sky Sports News too