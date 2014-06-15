Croatia snub media after picture controversy

Coach Niko Kovac revealed on Sunday that the players were angry at pictures taken by photographers without their knowledge as the team relaxed at their Praia do Forte training base, with the shots subsequently published online.

Following their controversial opening 3-1 defeat to Brazil, Croatia play their next Group A match in Manaus against Cameroon on Wednesday and Kovac insists his players will be under no obligation to speak to the press beforehand.

He told reporters: "I can't force them to be at your disposal after what you have done to them and their families.

"How would you feel if someone took naked pictures of you? They are adamant that they won't speak to you lot any more and I don't know whether the silence will end tomorrow or last until the end of our World Cup campaign.

"I respect my players' opinion and I also know that you have done a very professional job so far but you blew it with this one. The whole world has seen the photos."