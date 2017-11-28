Crouch earns Stoke contract extension

Peter Crouch has signed a one-year contract extension with Stoke City.

After inking the deal, the veteran striker is tied to the Potters until the end of the 2018-19 season.

Now 36, the former Liverpool and England international arrived at Stoke from Tottenham in 2011 and has netted 58 goals in all competitions for the club.

"Peter has been with Stoke longer than he has been with any other club which I think speaks volumes for how he views us and how we view him," manager Mark Hughes said in a statement.

"He still has so much to offer us. He may be 36 but he continues to have a major impact on games, as he has proved on numerous occasions this season."