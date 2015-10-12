Cruyff: Netherlands painful to watch

Johan Cruyff has attacked Netherlands' style of play and found it difficult to watch aspects of Saturday's Euro 2016 qualifying win against Kazakhstan.

The Dutch must beat the Czech Republic on Tuesday and hope that Turkey lose to Iceland if they are to claim a play-off spot in Group A.

Despite a 2-1 victory in Astana, 68-year-old Cruyff lambasted the showing from Danny Blind's team, insisting that problems remain despite finishing third at the World Cup last year.

"Against weaker teams we seem unable to build well, so we cannot attack," Cruyff wrote in his column in De Telegraaf.

"I thought it said a lot that Jeroen Zoet did not have to react to one shot, but about had to clear about 20 balls to his feet.

"It was painful that Robin van Persie, in the time that he was on the pitch, touched the ball once.

"People did not wonder after the World Cup in Brazil how it had gone this far. Things were back to normal for most after that somewhat surprising third-place finish. And now they are facing the consequences."