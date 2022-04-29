Crysencio Summerville sidelined as Leeds host Premier League leaders Man City
By PA Staff
Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville will miss Saturday’s home Premier League game against Manchester City after being ruled out for the rest of the season.
Summerville sustained an ankle injury in training before Monday’s goalless draw at Crystal Palace and will not feature in Leeds’ last five matches.
Midfielder Adam Forshaw (fractured kneecap) and forward Tyler Roberts (hamstring) will not play again this season, while striker Patrick Bamford (foot) is hoping to return to full training next week.
City are again without defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones through injury.
Walker has missed the last four matches with an ankle problem while Stones lasted just 36 minutes on his return to action after a knock against Real Madrid in midweek.
Full-back Joao Cancelo is back in contention after missing Tuesday’s game due to a European suspension.
Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Dallas, Struijk, Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Hjelde, Firpo, Koch, Phillips, Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Gelhardt, Harrison, James, Klaesson, Cresswell, Greenwood, Kenneh, Bate.
Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Cancelo, Laporte, Ake, Dias, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Sterling, Mahrez, Palmer, McAtee, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Jesus.
