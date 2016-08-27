Crystal Palace 1 Bournemouth 1: Dann late show denies Cherries

Scott Dann's injury-time equaliser saw Crystal Palace earn a deserved point in a 1-1 draw at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Alan Pardew's team, having fallen behind to Josh King's early goal, missed a first-half penalty and then controlled possession without reward for much of the second half.

They looked destined to suffer a frustrating defeat after going close on several occasions, only for skipper Dann to power home a trademark header from Jason Puncheon's cross in the 93rd minute.

Bournemouth can have few complaints at dropping two points after finding themselves under siege throughout the second half at Selhurst Park.

The result sees both teams pick up their first points of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign but they remain winless going into the international break.

Eddie Howe's visitors took the initiative from kick-off and were rewarded in the 11th minute.

Harry Arter gathered possession on the edge of the area after Palace failed to clear a corner properly and the midfielder picked out King with a clever ball over the top.

The forward, on the right side of the box, took a tidy touch before beating Steve Mandanda with a driven strike across goal to find the corner of the net, giving Bournemouth a deserved 1-0 lead after a strong start.

Palace were gifted a chance to equalise five minutes later when Charlie Daniels was penalised for making contact with debutant Christian Benteke inside the penalty area, referee Mike Dean pointing to the spot.

But Yohan Cabaye saw his poor effort easily saved by Artur Boruc.

The former Southampton goalkeeper had to be alert to keep out Andros Townsend's dipping cross-cum-shot in the 28th minute.

With eight minutes to go before the break, Bournemouth missed a good opportunity to double their lead. Callum Wilson exchanged a neat one-two with King before advancing on goal, only for Mandanda, quickly off his line, to get down low and deny the forward.

Palace came within inches of levelling six minutes into the second half, Arter blocking Dann's goal-bound header from a Puncheon corner right on the line. Four minutes later Connor Wickham fired high over the bar from the centre of the penalty area.

The hosts went close again in the 68th minute, Joel Ward having a close-range shot blocked on the line as Palace continued to apply considerable pressure on the Bournemouth goal.

Substitute Lee Chung-yong was guilty of firing a presentable opening well over the bar, while Townsend also blazed wide after Benteke had another half-hearted penalty appeal waved away.

It looked to be all over for Palace until Puncheon swung in a cross which Dann rose highest to meet, picking out the top corner of the net to leave Boruc helpless.

While relieved to avoid defeat, Pardew and Palace must now wait until the match away to promoted Middlesbrough on September 10 for another opportunity to record their first win, while Bournemouth will seek to get off the mark at home to West Brom on the same day.

Key Opta stats:

- Crystal Palace have now failed to win 20 of their 22 games in 2016. (W2 D6 L14).

- Scott Dann has scored more Premier League goals than any other defender since the start of 2015-16 (six).

- Artur Boruc has saved the last three penalties he has faced in the Premier League.

- Mike Dean has awarded 17 penalties in the Premier League since the start of last season, more than any other referee.