Crystal Palace 2 Watford 1: Sako, McArthur stun Hornets

Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Watford 2-1 in dramatic fashion as the Eagles netted twice in the closing stages to move out of the Premier League's bottom three.

Roy Hodgson's men - on a five-match unbeaten run - looked destined for defeat as they headed into the final two minutes of normal time trailing to Daryl Janmaat's early goal.

But Tom Cleverley saw red for a pair of bookings in quick succession and Watford imploded, Bakary Sako scrambling in an 89th-minute equaliser before fellow substitute James McArthur netted the winner in stoppage time.

Wilfried Zaha, mocked by the visiting fans throughout, was instrumental in creating both goals as a sensational turnaround lifted Palace to 17th following a miserable start to the season.

Late drama has been a consistent feature of Palace's home form under Hodgson and this was the perfect tonic for their disappointment on Saturday, when Christian Benteke went against his manager's orders to take and miss a 93rd-minute penalty that cost the team two points.