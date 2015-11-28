Crystal Palace 5 Newcastle United 1: Bolasie, McArthur doubles sink McClaren's woeful side

Yannick Bolasie and James McArthur scored two apiece as Crystal Palace ended a run of 11 winless encounters against Newcastle United with an emphatic 5-1 Premier League victory at Selhurst Park.

Steve McClaren's side got off to a great start when Papiss Cisse opened the scoring with his third goal in as many outings against the London club, but their afternoon soon fell apart and descended into a hapless display.

By the 17th minute Alan Pardew's team had taken the lead against his former club, with McArthur's deflected strike added to by a powerful finish from Bolasie.

Palace piled on the pressure and, after Wilfried Zaha netted a slightly fortuitous third, the impressive Bolasie grabbed his second early in the second half.

The Newcastle supporters turned on the players in response, lambasting their performance from the stands with critical chants.

McArthur compounded McClaren's misery with a stoppage-time strike as the hosts ended a run of three home matches without a victory and edged closer to the European places.

Palace were unchanged from the 1-0 defeat at home to Sunderland last time out and began in an expansive manner.

However, they found themselves behind with 10 minutes played as Cisse – in for Aleksandar Mitrovic as one of McClaren's two changes – found space between the two centre-backs to nod home from Daryl Janmaat's intelligent delivery.

But Palace hit back with two goals in three minutes to turn the contest on its head. First Connor Wickham teed up McArthur for a shot from 20 yards that deflected off Paul Dummett, wrong-footed Rob Elliot and found the back of the net in the 14th minute.

Wickham was key in the second, too, dispossessing Jack Colback on the halfway line and producing a cross from the right which trickled through for Bolasie to smash home from the opposite side of the box.

Newcastle, so often guilty of conceding possession cheaply, were punished again just before the break when Zaha extended Palace's lead with a right-footed volley into the ground which looped over Elliot and dropped under the crossbar.

McClaren replaced Ayoze Perez with Jamaal Lascelles in a tactical switch for the second half and the defender's first action was to concede a free-kick two minutes after the restart.

Yohan Cabaye – making his first appearance against his former club – picked out Damien Delaney with the resultant set-piece and his header back across goal was helped home by Bolasie.

The onslaught continued and Jason Puncheon narrowly missed the target with a half-volley from 20 yards soon after, while Bolasie just missed out on his hat-trick by steering over shortly before the hour mark.

Palace peppered Elliot's goal with shots and added a fifth in the 93rd minute, drilling past the Newcastle goalkeeper at his near post following more shoddy defending from Bolasie's cross.

The comprehensive defeat sees McClaren's side slip into the relegation zone.