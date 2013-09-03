Crystal Palace confirm Jerome capture

The 27-year-old was the final addition in a flurry of last-minute activity for Ian Holloway's side, with defender Adrian Mariappa and Scotland international Barry Bannan also coming in on deadline day.

His arrival marks the 14th for the newly promoted club during the window, and could signal a chance at first-team football for the striker who made just eight Premier League starts for Stoke last season.

And after playing less than 10 minutes for the club in the opening three matches of the new campaign, the former England Under-21 international will look to make an impact once again.

He will be hoping to make his bow on September 14 when Palace visit Old Trafford to pit themselves against Manchester United.

And following their first victory of the new season against Sunderland on Saturday, which came courtesy of goals from Danny Gabbidon, Dwight Gayle and Stuart O'Keefe, they will seek to build on the momentum.

Jerome moved to Stoke on deadline day in August 2011, going on to score 12 goals in 67 appearances.