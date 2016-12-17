Crystal Palace deserve more, claims Pardew

Alan Pardew believes that Crystal Palace are not getting the results that their performances deserve after Chelsea condemned them to a 10th Premier League defeat of the season.

Diego Costa netted the only goal of the game on the stroke of half-time and despite a spirited showing, Palace never looked likely to end Chelsea's outstanding winning streak, which now stands at 11 Premier League games.

Although Pardew believes that Palace's display on Saturday - as well as their performance in defeat against Manchester United in midweek - warranted more than two losses, he is under no illusions as to the severity of his side's predicament.

"We're showing in the last two games what we've shown most of the year," Pardew told Sky Sports. "But this team isn't getting what it deserves, and that will be corrected.

"Now it's just about the points. We've got to do it against teams around us.

"We'll take heart from the two performances against two of the form sides though. We deserved something but it wasn't to be."

Although Chelsea dominated proceedings at Selhurst Park, they had to rely on an unusual source of inspiration to take the lead.

Cesar Azpilicueta has slotted in seamlessly to a new role in Chelsea's three-man defence, but it was the Spaniard who created the opening when he marched forward and picked out Costa with a delightful cross, and Pardew was full of praise for the visitors, who moved nine points clear at the top.

"You don't expect a centre-back to have that quality, it was a [Cesc] Fabregas-like pass," Pardew said. "It was just before half-time and it was a massive blow for us.

"It's the first time we've not scored in a while, but they defended extremely well.

"As a fellow coach I have to say, it was as good a defensive display [as you get]. We couldn't get through, even on set-plays.

"And once they got that goal, it was very difficult. It was a shame, because we had a couple of good chances in the first-half.

"We kept it well, we were good on the ball, but our final pass was very difficult, because they block the angles to the wide players.

"We've all come against the system before, but they have outstanding players. They ask questions and don't make errors."