Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham joins Sheffield Wednesday on loan

Sheffield Wednesday have signed striker Connor Wickham on loan from Crystal Palace for the remainder of the current campaign.

The 26-year-old previously enjoyed two loan spells at Hillsborough, the second of which saw him score eight goals in 11 games in the 2013-14 campaign.

Wickham has made six Premier League appearances for Palace this season, scoring the equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Norwich on January 1.