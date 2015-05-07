Crystal Palace v Manchester United: It's not about spoiling parties, says McArthur

Crystal Palace are determined to dent Manchester United's UEFA Champions League hopes when the sides meet in the Premier League on Saturday, but James McArthur insists: "It's not about spoiling parties".

Alan Pardew's men have fallen away in recent weeks, losing three matches on the bounce having won their previous four in a row.

United - boosted by the midweek announcement that PSV's Memphis Depay would be heading to Old Trafford next season - sit four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool, but are on a three-match losing streak.

And Palace, who sit 12th on 42 points, could have a huge say in the make-up of the top four, with the Selhurst Park outfit set to travel to Anfield next weekend.

"I think it's going to be very tough," McArthur told the club's official website. "But we like these games.

"We like the games where there's no pressure on you, where you can go to Stamford Bridge, Manchester United can come here or you can go to Anfield with no fear.

"These are the games that make you want to play in the Premier League, competing with the best players in the world.

"We've got a belief in the changing room that we can get results, we’ve got that real, solid base and from that we've got so much pace, power, ability and we can hurt anyone in the forward areas.

"We need to do ourselves justice for the remainder of the season. We want to make it right after losing a few games.

"I think everyone on the outside has thought 'Crystal Palace have switched off, they're safe,' but it is not like that in the changing room.

"Everyone's been right at it this week, working so hard and looking forward to the remaining matches.

"It’s not about spoiling parties, it’s about doing ourselves justice and trying to get as many points on the board as possible. The club had 45 points last year, so we want to try and beat that. If we beat that, it shows there is real progression at the club."

Juan Mata scored the winner as United claimed a 1-0 win in November's reverse fixture and Palace have not beaten this weekend's opponents at home since May 11, 1991.

Palace strikers Fraizer Campbell and Marouane Chamakh (both hamstring) are thought to be nearing a return from injury, as is winger Jerome Thomas (ankle), while United continue to sport a lengthy list of doubts.

Michael Carrick (calf), Jonny Evans (knock), Rafael (rib), Marcos Rojo (abdomen) and Luke Shaw (groin) were all missing for last weekend's 1-0 defeat to West Brom.