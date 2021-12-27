Crystal Palace without suspended Wilfried Zaha for Norwich visit

Crystal Palace will be without Wilfried Zaha for the visit of Norwich.

Zaha was sent off in the 3-0 loss at Tottenham on Boxing Day and will serve a one-match ban.

Palace will assess their Covid-hit squad, which was missing Vicente Guaita, Luka Milivojevic, Eberechi Eze, Christian Benteke, Michael Olise and Nathaniel Clyne at Spurs, alongside boss Patrick Vieira who was a confirmed positive case.

Norwich will have none of their absentees back for the trip to Selhurst Park.

The Canaries sit bottom of the table having lost 5-0 to Arsenal on Boxing Day, where a number of their first-team squad were missing.

Tim Krul (Covid) is still out, as are Grant Hanley (shoulder), Lukas Rupp (hamstring), Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Milot Rashica (groin).

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Hughes, Ayew, Edouard, Butland, Clyne, Kelly, Andersen, Riedewald, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Olise, Eze, Benteke, Matthews, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta.

Norwich provisional squad: Gunn, McGovern, Aarons, Gibson, Kabak, Williams, Gilmour, Placheta, Dowell, Sorensen, McLean, Pukki, Byram, Mumba, Giannoulis, Cantwell, Lees-Melou, Idah, Sargent, Tzolis.