Crystal Palace without suspended Wilfried Zaha for Norwich visit
By PA Staff published
Crystal Palace will be without Wilfried Zaha for the visit of Norwich.
Zaha was sent off in the 3-0 loss at Tottenham on Boxing Day and will serve a one-match ban.
Palace will assess their Covid-hit squad, which was missing Vicente Guaita, Luka Milivojevic, Eberechi Eze, Christian Benteke, Michael Olise and Nathaniel Clyne at Spurs, alongside boss Patrick Vieira who was a confirmed positive case.
Norwich will have none of their absentees back for the trip to Selhurst Park.
The Canaries sit bottom of the table having lost 5-0 to Arsenal on Boxing Day, where a number of their first-team squad were missing.
Tim Krul (Covid) is still out, as are Grant Hanley (shoulder), Lukas Rupp (hamstring), Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Milot Rashica (groin).
Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Hughes, Ayew, Edouard, Butland, Clyne, Kelly, Andersen, Riedewald, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Olise, Eze, Benteke, Matthews, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta.
Norwich provisional squad: Gunn, McGovern, Aarons, Gibson, Kabak, Williams, Gilmour, Placheta, Dowell, Sorensen, McLean, Pukki, Byram, Mumba, Giannoulis, Cantwell, Lees-Melou, Idah, Sargent, Tzolis.
