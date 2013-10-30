CSKA Moscow handed stadium sanctions

UEFA have slapped the Russian club with the punishment, finding their supporters guilty of racist chanting during the club's 2-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Manchester City in Moscow last week.

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure complained to the referee, Ovidiu Hategan, about the chanting, but correct protocol - which dictates that the official should have stopped the game and asked for a public service announcement to be made - was not followed.

UEFA acted swiftly, though, charging CSKA with racist behaviour one day after the match, before meeting to discuss the club's sanctions, which were confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

"The UEFA Control and Disciplinary Body has handed down sanctions to PFC CSKA Moskva following incidents during their UEFA Champions League home game against Manchester City FC on 23 October," it read.

"Partial closure of the Arena Khimki, where CSKA play their home games in UEFA competition: specifically, the Control and Disciplinary Body has decided to close sector D of the stadium during the club's next UEFA competition home match.

"The fight against racism is a high priority for UEFA. The European governing body has a zero tolerance policy towards racism and discrimination on the pitch and in the stands.

"All forms of racist behaviour are considered serious offences against the disciplinary regulations and are punished with the most severe sanctions. Following the entry into force of the new disciplinary regulations on 1 June, the fight against racist conduct has been stepped up a level – resulting in more severe sanctions to deter any such behaviour."

The sanction will be enforced for CSKA's next home fixture in the Champions League, which is against defending champions Bayern Munich on November 27.