CT City announce partnership with European club FK Partizan

Cape Town City have confirmed a 'ground-breaking' partnership with Serbian giants FK Partizan which will see a number of elite African talents move to abroad in the coming years.

The delegation of FK Partizan, led by the Deputy General Manager Mr. Milorad Nikolić , director of the Youth School, Mr. Vanja Radinović , as well as Deputy Mr. Goran Arnaut, visited South Africa at the invitation of the owner of the club Cape Town City John Comitis and the CEO, Mr. Michael Comitis.

The FC Partizan delegation visited South Africa with the desire to expand cooperation and enable the African talents to make the move to Europe.

In addition to football talents that are interested in developing a career in the Partizan Youth School, the cooperation is also open to players of appropriate profiles who would be interested in joining the Partizan senior team.

'FK Partizan's ground breaking cooperation with Cape Town City Football Club is underway, as the delegation from Belgrade visits South Africa for the first time,' City announced in their statement on the club’s official Twitter account.

'The cooperation will see a number of elite African talents move to Europe in the coming years.'