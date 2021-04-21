CT City end Chiefs' unbeaten run

Cape Town City ended Kaizer Chiefs' eight game unbeaten run in all competitions following their 2-1 victory at the FNB Stadium in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday.

Gavin Hunt decided to keep his faith in his squad by naming an unchanged team to the one that drew 1-1 with Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium last Thursday.

The Citizens started off on the front foot and nearly opened the scoring in the seventh minute but Itumeleng Khune was fouled after he and Thabo Nodada both went for the ball.

Amakhosi had a chance of their own four minutes later when Siyabonga Ngezana tried his luck from distance but saw his effort sailed over the crossbar.

Tashreeq Morris should've handed City the lead in the 19th minute but blazed his effort over the bar but he redeemed himself three minutes later when Terrence Mashego played a beautiful ball into the feet of Morris, who finished from close range.

The Citizens should've doubled their lead in the 28th minute after Bradley Rhulani played a ball to Fagrie Lakay, who poked his effort through the legs of Khune but the Amakhosi keeper made his way back to save the ball on the line at the second attempt.

Peter Leeuwenburgh was called into action just after the half hour mark when he tipped Ngezana's effort over the crossbar for a corner.

The visitors managed to hold off Chiefs' late onslaught as the game went to the half time break 1-0 in favour of City.

City came out guns blazing in the second half and made it 2-0 in the 51st minute when Ralani's shot from just outside the area took a deflection before rolling into the net with Khune left rooted to the spot.

Amakhosi should've reduced the deficit a minute later but Samir Nurkovic saw his effort saved off the line by Taariq Fielies.

Nurkovic should have found the back of the net in the 61st minute after Mokeke lost possession in a dangerous area but the Serbian forward failed to convert his attempt.

Manyama had a clear chance to pull a goal back against his former team four minutes later but dragged his effort wide of goal after beating his marker inside the box.

Chiefs eventually managed to find the back of the net moments later when Kearyn Baccus latched on to a cross from Ngezana to head the ball home.

Ngezana nearly levelled the game in the 84th minute but hit the side netting with his shot before Leeuwenburgh made a good save to deny Amakhosi a minute later.

The Citizens managed to survive a late scare to hold on to their 2-1 lead over Chiefs until the final whistle to snatch all three points away from the home side.