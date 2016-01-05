Cuadrado plots Bayern upset

Juan Cuadrado is confident Juventus have what it takes to spring a surprise against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The Bundesliga champions are regarded as one of the favourites to win the competition, but Cuadrado has stressed Juventus, beaten finalists at the hands of Barcelona last season, will do everything within their power to eliminate Pep Guardiola's men when they meet in the round of 16 next month.

"Playing Bayern is certainly a challenge, but any team can be beaten," Cuadrado told Sky.

"We have to approach the matches with great intelligence and planning, as if the event were a World Cup final.

"We've plenty of time to prepare for it all and we hope that we'll be completely on top of our game when the time arrives to face them."

Juventus came close to winning the treble last campaign, only for Barca to prove too strong in the Champions League decider, winning 3-1 in Berlin, and Cuadrado is desperate for more silverware in 2015-16, even if he realises it will not be easy for Massimiliano Allegri's men to repeat last term's successes.

"We're always looking to win games, whether in the league, Coppa Italia or Champions League," he added.

"This is the Juventus way, to always be challenging for titles, but we're aware of the extra competition from other teams this season."