Curtis happy for Guidolin to take sole charge of Swansea

Alan Curtis indicated his willingness for Francesco Guidolin to have full control of first-team affairs at Swansea City following a 1-0 win over Watford on Monday.

Curtis was appointed interim manager following Garry Monk's departure in December and was set to remain in the role for the remainder of the campaign until Guidolin was brought in earlier on Monday.

The former Udinese coach watched from the stands as Ashley Williams' first-half header sealed the points for the hosts in the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea said in a statement announcing Guidolin's arrival that the Italian will "work alongside" Curtis but also that the new man would "have the final say on team selection".

Curtis appears to have contradicted his employers somewhat, telling reporters: "You couldn't have a joint managership. It's got to be one or the other and I am quite happy for Francesco to have that.

"I haven't spoken to him yet, but I am sure we will speak tomorrow if we don't get the chance tonight.

"My Italian is probably as good as his English, but he has brought a coach [Gabriele Ambrosetti] with him who speaks English who will do some coaching and act as an interpreter.

"I am sure once we get out on the training field and he gets his ideas across, we will be okay. I have said all along that I would be quite happy to stand aside if the club felt it was necessary to bring somebody in.

"If we had won more games than we have, possibly there wouldn't have been a need."

Curtis also dismissed the prospect of Andre Ayew following Jonjo Shelvey out of the Liberty Stadium amid apparent interest from fellow strugglers Sunderland.

"We wouldn't want to lose anybody and Andre is one of a number of important players for us," he added.

"There was talk of a Sunderland bid, but we could not even entertain that as far as I am concerned."

Shelvey signed for another relegation-threatened team in the form of Newcastle last week.