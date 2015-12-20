Curtis: Swansea lacked cutting edge

Swansea City caretaker manager Alan Curtis was pleased with his side's performance in Sunday's 0-0 Premier League draw with West Ham, but believes their lack of cutting edge prevented them taking all three points.

The Welsh outfit looked dangerous via Andre Ayew and Bafetimbi Gomis, but they failed to break the deadlock as visiting goalkeeper Adrian proved to be too much of an obstacle.

Swansea did end their three-game losing streak but remain in the relegation zone with 15 points from 17 matches.

However, Curtis - in temporary charge following Garry Monk's sacking - believes they are on the right track again.

"I thought we played well. In terms of the possession we looked like the kind of Swansea team we've seen over the last couple of seasons, but we possibly lacked a cutting edge up front," Curtis said at a news conference.

"We said the season started last week for us. At Manchester City we were a lot better, and that today was certainly better than the last few home games.

"We just need a stroke of luck to get a decision going our way.

"I don't think we are a bottom three side. We are there, but in the quality of the last two performances, whoever does come in will be confident they can lift us up the table.

"For now, we have to prepare as normal. We will carry on until the chairman and the board tell us otherwise. The important thing is that the right manager comes in."