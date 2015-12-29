Curtis wants Swansea to break the mould in manager search

Swansea City caretaker Alan Curtis believes appointing "somebody slightly different" as the next manager could provide the spark the team needs to climb away from the Premier League relegation zone.

Curtis has been in temporary charge since Garry Monk's sacking earlier this month, and the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday was his fifth point from a possible 12.

Jorge Sampaoli, Marcelo Bielsa and Lucien Favre are just three of the names linked with the Liberty Stadium post as struggling Swansea look to preserve their top-flight status.

The identity of the club's manager remains unclear to Curtis but he believes it is time to break from the mould that has served Swansea so well in the past years.

"I think there's a need to sign somebody slightly different and what I mean by that is we've always brought the same kind of manager in and that's been important to us," he said.

"But I think what we probably need now is a different voice, I think the players would respond to it, somebody coming in maybe just to tweak it a little bit with a couple of ideas.

"It has to be the right person, the style of football we play we can't just pluck anybody from obscurity, they have to buy into the club.

"That's the way we have done it in the last 10 years or so and I'm sure that will be the way again.

"But it has to be the right one, maybe that's why there's been a slight delay."