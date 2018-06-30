Dad Peter didn't tell me about Suker - Kasper Schmeichel

Kasper Schmeichel said he had not heard about Croatia legend Davor Suker sensationally lobbing his father as the goalkeeper prepares for Denmark's World Cup clash with Zlatko Dalic's side.

Suker scored the third when Croatia beat Denmark 3-0 at Euro 96, deftly chipping the ball over Peter Schmeichel, whose son is aiming to help his country reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 20 years.

Ahead of Sunday's last-16 tie, the Leicester City goalkeeper was asked whether he had been told about his dad's struggle against Croatia.

But he informed reporters he had never heard of Croatia icon Suker beating his father in stunning fashion.

"He's a Croat. I know that. Was there anything else?" replied Schmeichel when Suker's name was put to him.

Presser on whether he was tired of questions about his father - a European Championship winner in 1992 - Schmeichel added: "It's not annoying, I just expect more from you guys!

"It's inevitable coming to a World Cup, new media are going to ask questions. The Danish guys know what the response is going to be. But I guess it's part of life."

Simon Kjaer, a key player in the Denmark defence that conceded a single goal in three Group C matches, said Schmeichel was proving his quality at the World Cup.

"He's been doing very well," Kjaer said of Schmeichel. "I don't want to praise him too much!

"He's very important on and off the pitch. The way he's played is not a surprise for us. He's a top goalkeeper and he is proving it now. We're happy for him and for the team."