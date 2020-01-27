Dale Tonge joins Hearts as assistant coach

Hearts boss Daniel Stendel has added former Barnsley assistant coach Dale Tonge to his backroom staff.

The Tykes academy graduate returned to the club at the end of his playing career in 2017 and was brought into the first-team set-up by Stendel last year, ahead of their promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

After signing a deal until the end of the season, Tonge told Hearts’ official website: “I’m looking forward to getting stuck in. It’s what I do, it’s what I love doing.

“I’ve obviously had that experience of working with Daniel before and I’m excited to be a part of it, and fortunate enough to be part of a club of this stature. It’s a massive honour for me.”

Stendel has also brought in Mike Williams as the club’s new first team sports scientist.