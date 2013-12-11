Dalglish backs Suarez to shine on world stage

England will meet Uruguay on world football's biggest stage in Brazil next year and Suarez, who has scored 14 Premier League goals in 10 appearances this season, including four against Norwich City, will come up against some familiar faces.

All of Roy Hodgson's likely defensive selections play in their home country and will be well aware of the threat Suarez poses, and Dalglish, now a non-executive director at Anfield, reckons they will be dreading the prospect of lining up against him.

"I would have thought that when the World Cup draw was made, there were a few English defenders thinking, 'Oh no, I've got to play him again - it's bad enough twice during the season'," Dalglish told Liverpool's official website.

"You couldn't write the script. People glossed over the second goal he scored against Norwich because of the brilliance of the other three, but the technique for the second goal was fantastic as well.

"Luis has been fantastic. He's a great entertainer and he's a humble guy. He's somebody that really enjoys working in training, he is never a problem in training. And he's fantastic on the pitch.

"It's a real joy to see him play sometimes. The goals he has scored have been hugely influential on the position that Liverpool are holding in the league at the moment."

Suarez has scored 39 goals for his country, who are the seeded team in Group D, which also features Italy and Costa Rica.