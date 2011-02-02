Dalglish expects more big signings

The Reds sold star striker Fernando Torres to Chelsea for £50 million, but moved swiftly to break their own transfer record with a £35 million deal for Andy Carroll and the £22.8 million signing of Luis Suarez.

And Dalglish believes that the January sales of Torres and Ryan Babel to Hoffenheim for £6 million means that his budget for the summer will remain largely unaffected.

"The owners have been fantastically supportive during this window, which was busy but I think very beneficial to the football club," the Scot told Sky Sports. "In fact they may be slightly disappointed they didn't get someone else.

"Anyone who had any doubts about hunger or anybody taking this club forward, they're gone now.

"In the summer we'll be looking forward to trying to enhance what we've got. The summer will be an opportunity to improve the quality of the players and add to what we have."

Dalglish's chances of being handed the Liverpool job on a permanent basis in the summer seem to have received a shot in the arm after Fenway Sports Group’s huge outlay and has been backed to take Carroll's game to another level.

Carroll has been handed the No. 9 shirt, following in the footsteps of former Anfield legends Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler and Torres, and the Gateshead-born striker believes he can emulate their achievements on Merseyside.

"It's a great feeling. The number nine is a big number and the one I wanted. To get it at Liverpool is a great feeling," he told the Liverpool Echo.

"I'll bring as much as I can to the team, I'll score goals, create chances, hold up the ball and just try my best really.

"They have spent a lot of money on getting me here and I just want to repay them for what they have spent.

"I'll do my best and think I can do it. I want to win trophies with this club and help push us forward."

By James Martini