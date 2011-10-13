Dalglish plays down Man United clash

The Anfield boss insists that the clash on Saturday is just as integral to their season as any other fixture.

It will be the first time that Manchester United have played Liverpool since the Red Devils secured their 19th title – a feat which outnumbers the Merseysiders’ success by one.

Pundits and fans alike are always quick to sensationalise any bout between these two North-West rivals – Sir Alex Ferguson included – but Dalglish quickly played down the importance of the fixture.

"People say this is the biggest game of the season but I don't look at any game as being big or small," he said.

"It's another game, another three points for a win. The only difference this time is the fact that, if we win, we will move a bit closer to them.

"It's an opportunity to help yourself and dent their chances at the same time."

Dalglish admits that United’s start to the season has been impressive, but at the same time believes that the international break could have proved a hindrance.

"United have started the season very well," he said. "They're sitting on top at the moment and that's where everybody wants to be.

"They've had a lot of injuries too but coped well with them. Like all managers, Fergie is waiting to see how his players are after playing for their countries."

Liverpool have basked in home victories over United in recent years, but Dalglish is keen for his players to shy away from thinking too much about past successes.

"In this fixture last season, we got our reward for playing very well and won 3-1," he said.

"But we won't get anything on Saturday because of what we did the last time we faced off against them.

"We know what we're up against and so do they. Nobody will have an easy 90 minutes. That's what the Premier League is all about."



By Elliott Binks