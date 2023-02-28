Damning stat highlights Chelsea as the worst goalscoring team in England's top four tiers

Chelsea currently look in disarray, with Graham Potter under serious pressure as his side sit 10th in the Premier League, having accumulated just 31 points from 24 games so far this season.

Any hopes of Chelsea finishing in the top four were crushed when Tottenham beat them 2-0 on Sunday, too, and they're currently deep into a dreadful spell where they haven't won since beating Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on January 15.

All of that, despite spending a reported £323 million in the winter transfer window alone, on players such as Enzo Fernandez, Mykhalo Mudryk and Joao Felix, among others.

What is perhaps more damning, though, is one statistic highlighting their inability to find the net during games.

Since losing 1-0 to league leaders Arsenal on November 6, 2022, Chelsea have scored just six goals across their last 15 games in all competitions.

Remarkably, that is the fewest of any side in England's top four tiers, with teams such as Forest Green Rovers - cut eight points adrift of safety in League One - still managing 15 goals in that same time frame.

In contrast to other Premier League sides Chelsea would have expected to compete with at the beginning of the season, Manchester United have scored 50 goals, including 18 from Marcus Rashford alone.

Those goals haven't even helped the Blues grind out wins, either. Indeed, out of those 15 matches, Chelsea have lost ten, winning just twice.

Graham Potter isn't putting Chelsea's inadequacies this season down to their inability to score, though. Highlighting the quality they have in forward positions, Potter recognises goals should be expected.

“I don’t like to use luck as a reason (for not scoring)," Potter said. "It’s something you can’t control. Clearly you need that in a game. The Dortmund game [Champions League first leg], in terms of chances created, was a positive for us. We maintain that. That’s the challenge for us. The quality of player we have in the final positions, we can score.

“The criticism for us, and a fair criticism, something we’ve been looking to improve, is we haven’t attacked as well as I’d have liked. Attacking well means creating chances, good chances.

“I’d like us to create more chances. The more you do, then you just back the quality of the player at the top end of the pitch. The final third is an area where we need to improve.”