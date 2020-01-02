Dan Burn blow for Brighton

Brighton will be without the injured Dan Burn for their FA Cup third-round tie at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Centre-back Burn has undergone surgery after suffering a broken collarbone during Albion’s draw with Chelsea on New Year’s Day.

Defender Leon Balogun is in contention after recovering from illness, while winger Solly March could feature following a groin problem.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter is expected to make changes for the match, with striker Glenn Murray among those pushing for a start. Winger Jose Izquierdo (knee) remains out.

Wednesday could have midfielder Massimo Luongo available after the Australia international recovered from a head injury.

Boss Garry Monk revealed Luongo avoided concussion in a clash against Stoke on Boxing Day and has been training ahead of the trip.

Liam Palmer is expected to miss out again with an ankle injury, having been replaced by defender Julian Borner in Wednesday’s loss to Hull as Dominic Iorfa shifted to right-back.

Forward Fernando Forestieri (knee) and goalkeeper Keiren Westwood (shoulder) remain sidelined.